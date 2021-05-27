BBB Accredited Business
Fontainebleau High takes national Grand Prize for their cultural kicks

The Vans shoe company, of Costa Messa, California, announced Fontainebleau as the National...
The Vans shoe company, of Costa Messa, California, announced Fontainebleau as the National Grand Prize Winner of the Vans High School Custom Culture contest for their designs on the canvases of Vans brand shoes.(Vans shoe company)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) -Creative minds are shining through at Fontainebleau High School with the award-winning design of shoes that proudly display the regional culture around them.

The Vans shoe company, of Costa Messa, California, announced Fontainebleau as the National Grand Prize Winner of the Vans High School Custom Culture contest for their designs on the canvases of Vans brand shoes. The company said that they created the contest to inspire and empower high school students to embrace their creativity through art and design and bring attention to diminishing arts education budgets.

“Custom Culture High School is a national high school customization competition using blank Vans shoes to be customized around the specific themes, Hometown Pride and Head in the Clouds,” said a company spokesperson.

As Grand Prize Winner, the arts programs at Fontainebleau High will be awarded $50,000.

Initially, Fontainebleau was selected to the contest’s top 5 finalists. Their design beat out runners-up Secaucus High School of New Jersey, Edison High School of San Antonio, Texas, Cedar Hill High School of Texas, and Temple City High School of Temple City, California.

For the winning designs, one shoe features a St. Charles Ave. style New Orleans home and the Abita Mystery House. The other pair features an agricultural design of produce and flowers.

Since its inception in 2021, Vans Custom Culture has reached hundreds of thousands of students, donating over $1,110,000 USD back into high school art programs nationwide, the spokesperson said.

