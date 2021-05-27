BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Forecast: 40% chance Earth to be hotter than Paris goal soon

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - There’s a 40% chance that the world will get so hot in the next five years that it will temporarily push past the temperature limit the Paris climate agreement is trying to prevent, meteorologists said.

A new World Meteorological Organization forecast for the next several years also predicts a 90% chance that the world will set yet another record for the hottest year by the end of 2025 and that the Atlantic will continue to brew more potentially dangerous hurricanes than it used to.

For this year, the meteorologists say large parts of land in the Northern Hemisphere will be 1.4 degrees (0.8 degrees Celsius) warmer than recent decades and that the U.S. Southwest’s drought will continue.

The 2015 Paris climate accord set a goal of keeping warming to a few tenths of a degree warmer from now. The report said there is a 40% chance that at least one of the next five years will be 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than pre-industrial times — the more stringent of two Paris goals. The world is already 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times.

Last year, the same group forecasted a 20% chance of it happening.

The doubling of the odds is due to improvements in technology that show it has “actually warmed more than we thought already,” especially over the lightly-monitored polar regions, said Leon Hermanson, a climate scientist at the United Kingdom’s Met Center who helped on the forecast.

“It’s a warning that we need to take strong action,” Hermanson said.

Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann, who wasn’t part of the report, said he is “almost certain” the world will exceed that Paris warming threshold at least once in the next few years. But he said one or two years above 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) isn’t as worrisome as when the overall trend of temperatures stays above that level.

Mann said that won’t happen probably for decades and could still be prevented.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
One shot on Siegen Lane
Officials identify IHOP employee killed outside of restaurant on Siegen Lane; search still on for suspects
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Woman dies after crashing into abandoned car on I-55, flipping, becoming submerged
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Larry Richardson Jr., 40, of Metairie. ...
UPDATE: Suspect sought in Friday homicide found dead in Houston hotel room, JPSO says

Latest News

FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid
An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Killer of 9 in California had talked of workplace attacks
Italian ballet star Carla Fracci and Rudolf Nureyev are congratulated by Italian President...
Italy’s Carla Fracci, La Scala prima ballerina, dies at 84
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate
The Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises line, has been cleared to sail from Fort...
Cruise line gets approval to set sail from US next month