Hot start to the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It stays hot with highs near 90 on Friday. There is a slightly better chance for a few late day storms especially north of the lake. Otherwise drier air will build into the area on Saturday from north to south. Storm chances will be highest closer to the coast with rain chances dropping north of the lake by the afternoon.

Less humid and not as hot on Sunday with highs staying in the middle 80s. Memorial Day looks great with fairly low humidity and a good amount of sun.

The next wet period could be on the way by the end of next week as low pressure sets up over Texas.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.