BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

WATCH: Jet skiers put out boat fire off Cleveland’s Whiskey Island

By Brian Duffy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rescued from their burning boat just moments before they would have been forced to jump into Lake Erie as the Bayliner they were riding was overtaken by flames.

After the men were rescued, jet skiers surrounded the boat, spinning into turns and sending waves of water onto the boat and putting out the flames.

**WARNING: The following video contains explicit language**

Coast Guard Petty Officer Lauren Steenson said, when notified of emergency situations, the Coast Guard will send out an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, or U.M.I.B., to make other boaters in the area aware in hopes that they may be able to help in a rescue situation.

It is unclear if that is what happened in this case.

“Clearly, the jet skiers were trying to help and we do encourage other mariners to be there and keep an eye on each other, but in this situation, the Coast Guard does not recommend those tactics,” she said.

Boaters in that situation should always try and put out the fire themselves and then look for ways off the boat if the situation becomes unsafe.

In this case, the boat apparently was carrying a significant amount of fuel.

“It’s definitely a concern. The No. 1 priority would be to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible and keep it away from the fuel source,” Steenson said.

Neither of the boaters were injured.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Woman dies after crashing into abandoned car on I-55, flipping, becoming submerged

Latest News

An employee opened fire at a California rail yard, killing eight people before taking his own...
Sheriff: Gunman appeared to target some victims at Calif. rail yard
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
Ohio teen wins full ride for college in vaccine lottery
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
A father of two from Florida breaks his neck while vacationing in Colorado.
Father breaks neck while vacationing
Marriott with Street Car
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room