BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

La. House passes bill to ban transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams in schools

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana House of Representatives passed a Senate-approved bill authored to ban transgender women from competing on female sports teams in Louisiana schools Thursday, May 27.

The House voted 78-17 in favor of the bill, SB156, authored by state Sen. Beth Mizell (R - Franklinton).

The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is expected to veto it.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Woman dies after crashing into abandoned car on I-55, flipping, becoming submerged

Latest News

Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
On the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, criminal justice experts say some police reforms have been made; more are needed
“The revolution is not over. It’s just begun.” Shreveport native Charles Elson “Buddy” Roemer...
Funeral for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer held in Baton Rouge
Ali Zaidi, Deputy White House National Climate Advisor discusses $1 billion investment in...
One-on-One: White House climate advisor discusses administration’s increased funding to prepare for hurricanes
For the first time, Savannah is getting a closer look at just how much the film and TV industry...
Lawmakers trying to recharge Louisiana’s movie industry