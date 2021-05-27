BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

PURE JOY: Watch this child’s priceless reaction to catching his first bass

An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.
An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.(Khalid Mehmood | Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fishing can be a daunting task. You wait and you wait, until eventually you feel a tug on the line and hope you can reel in something good.

This 8-year-old managed to do just that – and his reaction is too good to miss.

His eyes welled with tears of excitement after catching his first bass and goes on to perform his best touchdown celebration.

“I just caught my first bass. Let’s go!” you can hear the boy say in the video.

It’s probably safe to say, he’s hooked on fishing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Woman dies after crashing into abandoned car on I-55, flipping, becoming submerged

Latest News

The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out
Fallen Officer Brian Sicknick's mother: He was just doing his job and he got caught up in it,...
Mother of fallen Capitol officer: He was doing his job
Louisiana State Capitol
La. House passes bill to ban transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams in schools
FILE - In this May 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, listens as...
GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU football opens 2021 in primetime; times, networks announced for first 3 games