Shelby: Some storms possible today

Holiday Weekend Forecast
Holiday Weekend Forecast(weather)
By Shelby Latino
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
For most, another hot and humid day is on tap with high temperatures near 90°. Some showers and storms may develop after lunchtime and briefly cool a few folks down.

The good news is that Saturday looks a little drier with much of the rain staying near the coast as drier air filters in behind a front. Still, a spotty storm can’t be ruled out and highs in the mid 80s are expected all weekend.

You can plan on lower humidity by Sunday, though, and Memorial Day looks nice and sunny too. Spotty storm chances return by the middle of next week.

