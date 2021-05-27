Shelby: Warm & Sunny Memorial Day

After another pleasant start, Memorial Day will be warm and sunny. Rain chances are near zero today, but they will increase through the rest of the week.

As high pressure slides east, humidity will return by Tuesday. Spotty storms will return and temperatures will stay warm with highs near 90.

The rest of the week will be more active with spotty to scattered storms into the weekend. That will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Hurricane Season begins Tuesday, and while there is no development expected at this time, we encourage you to prepare. Watch our Weathering the Storm special at 6:30 PM Tuesday on FOX 8.

