BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Shelby: Warm & Sunny Memorial Day

By Shelby Latino
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After another pleasant start, Memorial Day will be warm and sunny. Rain chances are near zero today, but they will increase through the rest of the week.

As high pressure slides east, humidity will return by Tuesday. Spotty storms will return and temperatures will stay warm with highs near 90.

The rest of the week will be more active with spotty to scattered storms into the weekend. That will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Hurricane Season begins Tuesday, and while there is no development expected at this time, we encourage you to prepare. Watch our Weathering the Storm special at 6:30 PM Tuesday on FOX 8.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting

Latest News

Forecast: Mon., May 31 - Warm & Sunny Memorial Day
Forecast: Mon., May 31 - Warm & Sunny Memorial Day
Nightly weather update for Sun., May 30 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Sun., May 30 at 10 p.m.
Seasonably warm, but comfortable with drier dew points for Memorial Day.
Nicondra: Spectacular conditions for the rest of Memorial Day weekend
Lower humidity
Bruce: Low humidity and sunny skies