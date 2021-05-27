BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Rain around each day

By Shelby Latino
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
June is typically one of our wettest months, and it is starting out true to its name. We’ll have off and on storms throughout the day, and a few downpours could lead to localized street flooding. Storm coverage may be a little less for Thursday and Friday, but the daily chance for rain will remain.

An area of low pressure moving out of Texas could bring extra stormy conditions by Sunday and Monday. Heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest threat.

We’re officially in hurricane season now, but thankfully all is quiet in the Tropical Atlantic.

