Shelby: Storm chances increase this weekend

There’s a chance for storms each day for the foreseeable future. Any one of them could cause brief downpours. Otherwise, it will be typically warm and humid.

An area of low pressure moving out of Texas could bring extra stormy conditions by the weekend and possibly into next week. Extra storm activity looks most likely Sunday and Monday. Heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest threat.

Storms could linger into Tuesday of next week with less storminess by midweek.

