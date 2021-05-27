BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Shelby: Storm chances increase this weekend

By Shelby Latino
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s a chance for storms each day for the foreseeable future. Any one of them could cause brief downpours. Otherwise, it will be typically warm and humid.

An area of low pressure moving out of Texas could bring extra stormy conditions by the weekend and possibly into next week. Extra storm activity looks most likely Sunday and Monday. Heavy rain and flooding will be the biggest threat.

Storms could linger into Tuesday of next week with less storminess by midweek.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Woman who jumped from Causeway identified, still missing
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed May 30 on Lynn Road in Slidell
Sheriff: Man killed cousin in Slidell shooting

Latest News

Rain for several days to come
Bruce: Rain chances continue into the weekend
FORECAST: Thurs. June 3 - Storm chances increase this weekend
FORECAST: Thurs. June 3 - Storm chances increase this weekend
Tracking the Science: Rain chance dilemma
Tracking the Science: Rain chance dilemma
Nightly weather update for Wed., June 2 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Wed., June 2 at 10 p.m.