Shelby: Some storms stick around

By Shelby Latino
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Scattered storms are still possible today through mid-week. Some heavy down pours are still possible as plenty of moisture remains in the area. Otherwise, expect warm, humid conditions with a mix of sun and clouds.

Less coverage and more typical June pop-ups storms are expected by the end of the week. That will allow high temperatures to soar into the low 90s. The slightly drier but hotter pattern will likely continue through the weekend.

