Shelby: Hot & sunny to finish the week

Today will be another warm and sunny one with highs climbing to around 90. Little, if any, rain is expected for the rest of the week. There’s only a small chance for a stray shower or storm.
A cold front in the area will spark higher rain and storm chances during the day Saturday.
Behind the front, the humidity will be a bit lower for Sunday and Memorial Day. Right now, both of those days are expected to be dry. Gulf moisture returns by the middle of next week, increasing the chance for a few spotty storms.
