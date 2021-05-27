Slidell man rescued after getting ill while working in water tower

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Emergency workers rescued a Slidell city employee who was working high inside a water tower.

St. Tammany Fire Dist. 1 said crews were called around noon on Thursday to the water tower on Robert Blvd. The man felt like he was going to pass out.

“We efficiently dispatched the necessary resources to the scene and was able to effectively perform a high angle rescue and get the patient to safety. The patient was transported to a local hospital for treatment by Acadian Ambulance.” firefighters said in a social media post.

See the images they took from inside the tower:

