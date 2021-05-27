BBB Accredited Business
Toddler killed, 3 others hurt in hit-and-run crash

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash in St. Helena Parish left a toddler dead and three other people hurt Wednesday night.

According to authorities, troopers responded to a crash with multiple injuries on LA Hwy 1045 near LA Hwy 43 in St. Helena Parish on May 26, just before 10:00 p.m.

A two-year-old child died in the crash, officials have confirmed.

That child has been identified as Jhavia Porter, 2, of Greensburg, La.

The initial investigation led troopers to determine that the crash happened as a driver and three children got out of their car, after being involved in a previous crash.

Police say after the crash, the driver and children exited their car and walked onto the road.

A vehicle described as a dark colored van was traveling eastbound on LA 1045 when it hit all four pedestrians in the road.

Officials report after the crash, the vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling eastbound on LA 1045.

This crash remains under investigation.

If you have information related to the accident or can help identify the vehicle involved, contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.

