Two arrested, one at large in Pearl River homicide case, authorities say

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Slidell men and is looking for a third suspect in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old Pearl River man, a spokesperson said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 73000 block of Mike Talley Road after 11 p.m. on May 21 in reference to a shooting.

Authorities say that’s where they found Nicholas Livingston, 20, dead on the scene.

After a week of investigating, deputies learned of a large party that took place on Mike Talley Road on the night Livingston was killed, the STPSO spokesperson said. As the party was breaking up an altercation broke out and shots were fired.

The spokesperson said that detectives determined that Amarjaye Thomas, 19, Jawaun Gaines, 18, and Malike Batiste, 21, had fired upon a crowd of people, striking Livingston, as they left the party.

Thomas and Gaines were picked up at their Slidell-area residences early this morning while authorities say they are still searching for Batiste.

Malike Batiste is wanted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for his alleged role in a Pearl River homicide (STPSO)

“Shootings like this will not be tolerated in St. Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I am proud of our detectives who worked hard on this case to identify the individuals responsible, and I hope these arrests help to bring closure to the family of the victim and the community so they may begin to heal.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

