BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Two arrested, one at large in Pearl River homicide case, authorities say

Amarjaye Thomas, 19, and Jawaun Gaines, 18, were arrested for their alleged roles in a Pearl...
Amarjaye Thomas, 19, and Jawaun Gaines, 18, were arrested for their alleged roles in a Pearl River homicide(STPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Slidell men and is looking for a third suspect in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old Pearl River man, a spokesperson said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 73000 block of Mike Talley Road after 11 p.m. on May 21 in reference to a shooting.

Authorities say that’s where they found Nicholas Livingston, 20, dead on the scene.

After a week of investigating, deputies learned of a large party that took place on Mike Talley Road on the night Livingston was killed, the STPSO spokesperson said. As the party was breaking up an altercation broke out and shots were fired.

The spokesperson said that detectives determined that Amarjaye Thomas, 19, Jawaun Gaines, 18, and Malike Batiste, 21, had fired upon a crowd of people, striking Livingston, as they left the party.

Thomas and Gaines were picked up at their Slidell-area residences early this morning while authorities say they are still searching for Batiste.

Malike Batiste is wanted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for his alleged role in a...
Malike Batiste is wanted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for his alleged role in a Pearl River homicide(STPSO)

“Shootings like this will not be tolerated in St. Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I am proud of our detectives who worked hard on this case to identify the individuals responsible, and I hope these arrests help to bring closure to the family of the victim and the community so they may begin to heal.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Woman dies after crashing into abandoned car on I-55, flipping, becoming submerged

Latest News

Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest
Family of Ronald Greene calls for justice nearly one week after release of body camera footage
The Vans shoe company, of Costa Messa, California, announced Fontainebleau as the National...
Fontainebleau High takes national Grand Prize for their cultural kicks
De’Monica Butler, 23, got into a physical fight and allegedly used a knife to stab the victim...
Hammond woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing
Tytreus Robinson, 1, was reported missing out of Paragould, Ark. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Arkansas State Police searching for missing 1-year-old child who may be in danger