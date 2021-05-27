BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Attorney for family of Ronald Greene holds news conference nearly one week after release of body camera footage

Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest
Body camera video of Ronald Greene's arrest(The Associated Press)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorney for the family of Ronald Greene held a news conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge Thursday, May 27, almost one week after Louisiana State Police released all of the body camera footage from his deadly arrest in the Monroe area in 2019.

Another event will be held at the capitol later Thursday afternoon to show solidarity for Greene.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is avaiable.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting
Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Evansville.
Woman dies after crashing into abandoned car on I-55, flipping, becoming submerged

Latest News

Marriott with Street Car
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
The Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival returns on June 4-6.
Sicilian Fest returns in June, making up for lost festival season in Tangipahoa Parish
FILE - In this March 3, 2012 file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Charles 'Buddy' Roemer gestures...
Second funeral for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer held in Shreveport
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Toddler killed, 3 others hurt in hit-and-run crash