BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

17-year-old female not seen since May 21 in NOLA

Myshell Howard, 17, was last seen by her mother on May 21 around 6 p.m. at their home.
Myshell Howard, 17, was last seen by her mother on May 21 around 6 p.m. at their home.(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage female reported missing.

According to the NOPD, Myshell Howard, 17, was last seen by her mother on May 21 around 6 p.m. at their home.

Howard is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Myshell Howard, 17, was last seen by her mother on May 21 around 6 p.m. at their home.
Myshell Howard, 17, was last seen by her mother on May 21 around 6 p.m. at their home.(NOPD)

Anyone with additional information on Howard’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Teen dies of accidental overdose after taking half of a street pill she believed to be Percocet
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting

Latest News

Michelle Griffin, 42, was last seen on May 19 on East 178 Street in Galliano walking toward...
Woman suffering from mental illness last seen walking in Galliano
One man is dead after being struck by an 18-wheeler after getting into a wreck on the other...
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler trying to cross I-10 in New Orleans
Holiday Weekend Forecast
Shelby: Some storms possible today
FILE - In this March 3, 2012 file photo, former Louisiana Gov. Charles 'Buddy' Roemer gestures...
Second funeral for former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer held in Shreveport