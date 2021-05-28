17-year-old female not seen since May 21 in NOLA
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage female reported missing.
According to the NOPD, Myshell Howard, 17, was last seen by her mother on May 21 around 6 p.m. at their home.
Howard is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with additional information on Howard’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.
