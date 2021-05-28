Bruce: Stray Showers Into midday Saturday-Nice Sunday And Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For most, another hot and humid day is on tap with high temperatures near 90°. Some showers and storms may develop after lunchtime and briefly cool a few folks down.

Bruce: Spotty showers with a cool front this afternoon and evening. Behind it less humid and sunny skies return midday Saturday into Memorial Day. Lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid-80s. Should feel great. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/NaZvKXxb4H — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 28, 2021

The good news is that Saturday looks a little drier with much of the rain staying near the coast as drier air filters in behind a front. Still, a spotty storm can’t be ruled out and highs in the mid 80s are expected all weekend.

You can plan on lower humidity by Sunday, though, and Memorial Day looks nice and sunny too. Spotty storm chances return by the middle of next week.

