Excitement builds in Harahan ahead of Krewe of Kings parade

HARAHAN (WVUE) - Carnival 2021 may have been canceled, but in Harahan-- it’s just delayed. The Krewe of Kings will parade along Jefferson Highway for a festive Memorial Day celebration.

“We have a DJ coming. We have we’re plenty stocked. We have lots of people coming out for us,” said Madison Fraychineaud, bartender at My Brother’s Bar in Harahan.

The bar sits right on the parade route. She said they’re looking forward to opening the doors for business on Sunday.

“It’s going to be really busy. It’s going to be the first parade in a little while so we’re really excited about the crowd we are going to get, all the businesses are going to be able to you know get more people coming in. It’s going to be great,” said Fraychineaud.

Over at The Wandering Goat, a bakeshop on the route-- they’re opening on Sunday just for the parade. They have no concerns over crowds gathering and they’re looking forward to the parade as well.

“It’s been a little quiet lately so we’re looking for some excitement around here,” said baker Dale Gautreaux.

Excitement-- it’s the word to describe Harahan in the days leading up to the Krewe of Kings. Mayor Tim Baudier is ready to see his city come together.

“It’s a lot of work, but I think to see the community come back out and for the relationships just to be rekindled face-to-face is going to be incredible,” he said. “I think this is what it’s really all about.”

With safety being a big priority, Mayor Baudier said the city will have nearly 100 police officers from around the region coming in to help protect the streets. In addition, the city partnered with local drug store Ciolino’s Drugs to administer free covid vaccines to parade-goers.

“We’re not normally open on Sundays but we’re opening for this. We’re going to have 50 Johnson and Johnson vaccines to give to people,” said pharmacist Jeffrey Ciolino.

“I think we’re going to expect some good crowds out. I think some beautiful weather is coming through,” said Mayor Baudier. “We’ve got a little bit of a cold front so somebody’s smiling on me from up above, and so I think it’ll be great.”

Back at My Brother’s Bar, this parade will be a way to welcome people from all over for a good time.

“We’re just really excited for everyone that’s going to come out. I think it’s going to be good for everybody in the city,” said Fraychineaud.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Harahan City Hall.

It will then head west on Jefferson Highway to Kendall Street, make a U-turn before heading east to Colonial Club Drive and passing along the opposite side of Jefferson Highway to Hord Street.

