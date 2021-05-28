La. House passes bill to ban transgender athletes from playing on female sports teams in schools

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - State lawmakers pass a bill that would ban transgender women from competing on female sports teams in schools.

The Governor has said he would veto the bill, but right now there is enough support for the measure to override his veto.

“This is all about political posturing,” Fox 8 Political Analyst Mike Sherman said. “This bill is not about solving a problem in Louisiana right now between the parties, it’s about where the morality and soul of the state.”

Sherman says this is yet another example of national political issues seeping into the local legislature.

“They’ve already been restricted from participating in sports and it’s gut-wrenching to see that legislators find this to be a priority when there is so much more that’s happening in our state that’s devastating that’s actually impacting the people,” Executive Director of the Forum for Equality, Sarah Jane Guidry said.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has already banned transgender athletes from playing on a team that does not match their birth certificates.

Opponents question why this needs to be law, adding there haven’t been any examples of transgender women breaking records or competing in female sports in this state.

However, the measure was passed 78-17 in a bipartisan vote on the House floor that erupted into applause.

“I find it hard to believe that people would be so excited to discuss pass and move a piece of legislation that harms youth in our state,” Guidry said.

Similar bills have been passed in Mississippi and Arkansas. Supporters say it’s to protect female athletes from unfair competition citing biological differences.

“Trans girls are girls and any attempt to discriminate or exclude trans youth, whether they be trans girls or trans boys, is just harmful it’s detrimental and it sends a message to the rest of the country that Louisiana is not a welcoming state,” Guidry said.

The NCAA has said it will not hold championship tournaments in states that pass these bans. New Orleans is supposed to host the 2022 Final Four tournament at the Super Dome.

“We are certainly disappointed that this bill was passed and we are concerns about the potential economic impact not only for New Orleans, but the entire state of Louisiana,” Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company said.

Governor John Bel Edwards indicated he would veto the bill and he has 10 days from when it hits his desk, but there’s always the possibility of a vote to override the veto since this session doesn’t end until June 10th. Even after that, lawmakers could call a special session.

“Veto overrides are incredibly rare in Louisiana,” Sherman said. “We could see an effort here, they’re not usually likely to be successful, but certainly, this bill could live another day in the legislature after a veto.”

This measure would apply to k-12 schools and colleges.

The City of New Orleans also speaking out against it in a statement:

“HB 156 is bad legislation. Trans people are people. Trans kids are kids. The Cantrell administration will absolutely call on Governor Edwards to veto this hurtful, mean bill.”

