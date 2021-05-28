BBB Accredited Business
Man struck, killed by 18-wheeler trying to cross I-10 in New Orleans

One man is dead after being struck by an 18-wheeler after getting into a wreck on the other...
One man is dead after being struck by an 18-wheeler after getting into a wreck on the other side of the interstate Friday morning, police say.(Gray Television)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being struck by an 18-wheeler after getting into a wreck on the other side of the interstate Friday morning, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 2:08 a.m. on Fri., May 28.

Police say the victim, an unidentified man, got into a wreck with another vehicle in the westbound lane of I-10 between the Bullard Avenue and I-510 exits. For unknown reasons, officials say the man got out of his car and crossed over the wall into the eastbound lane of I-10.

When he attempted to return, he was struck by an 18-wheeler, according to NOPD.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name is being withheld until his family is notified.

