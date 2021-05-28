Mandeville Police Chief retiring after nearly 30 years of service

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Mandeville’s police chief is retiring after nearly three decades with the department.

Gerald Sticker announced his retirement today.

He says the department is fully staffed and well equipped and that’s how he wants to leave it.

Sticker says any accomplishments he made as chief are a direct result of the hard work of the dedicated officers in the department.

He started as a reserve officer with the department in 1992 and moved to full-time in 1995.

Sticker’s last day on the job will be June 18.

