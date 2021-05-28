Mississippi announces some beach contact advisories

MISSISSIPPI (WVUE) - This information was provided by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality:

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), through its Beach Monitoring Program, lifted two beach water contact advisories Wednesday for Station 11 (Gulfport East Beach) and Station 19 (Pascagoula Beach West). Water samples at these stations show the areas have attained acceptable bacteria levels. Sixteen other advisories remain in effect.

Advisories are lifted for:

Station 11 -- Gulfport East Beach -- the extent is from Tegarden Ave. east to Anniston Ave.

Station 19 -- Pascagoula Beach West -- the extent is from Oliver St. east to Westwood St.

Advisories remain in effect for:

Station 1 -- Lakeshore Beach -- the extent is from the Silver Slipper Casino east to Pointset Ave.

Station 2 -- Buccaneer State Park Beach -- near State Park Road in Waveland --the extent is 100 yards from the sign in each direction.

Station 3 -- Waveland Beach -- the extent is from Oak Blvd. east to Favre St.

Station 4 -- Bay St. Louis Beach -- the extent is from the Box Culvert east to Ballantine St.

Station 5 -- Pass Christian West Beach -- the extent is from Fort Henry Ave. east to Elliot St.

Station 6 -- Pass Christian Central Beach -- the extent is from Henderson Ave. east to Hiern Ave

Station 7-- Pass Christian East Beach -- the extent is from Espy Ave. east to Hayden Ave.

Station 7A -- Long Beach -- the extent is from Oak Garden Ave. east to Girard Ave.

Station 8 -- Gulfport West Beach -- the extent is from Marie Ave. east to Camp Ave.

Station 9 -- Gulfport Harbor Beach -- the extent is from 20th Ave. east to Thornton Ave.

Station 10 -- Gulfport Central Beach -- the extent is from Alfonso Dr. east to Arkansas Ave.

Station 10B -- East Courthouse Road Beach (Gulfport) -- the extent is from Courthouse Rd. east to Tegarden.

Station 12A -- Biloxi West Central Beach -- the extent is from Travia St. east to Iberville Dr.

Station 12B -- Biloxi East Central Beach -- the extent is from St. Peter St. east to Dukate Street.

Station 14 -- Front Beach -- the extent is from the Ocean Springs Yacht Club east to Jackson Ave.

Station 15 -- Shearwater Beach -- the extent is from Weeks Bayou east to Ashley Place.

These segments of beach are not closed; however, there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in these areas. When water samples show that levels are safe for human contact, the advisories will be lifted.

Swimmers are reminded that the Beach Task Force has a standing recommendation that swimming not occur during or within 24 hours of a significant rainfall event.

More information about the Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program and the location of beach sampling stations is available at: http://opcgis.deq.state.ms.us/beaches.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.