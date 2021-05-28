Off-duty Orleans Parish deputy carjacked

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff says someone carjacked an off-duty deputy early this morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, it happened after midnight near I-610 and Franklin Avenue.

The deputy was in her personal car when it happened, and was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office says that her work weapon, which was inside of her car, was also stolen and has not been recovered at this point.

New Orleans Police are investigating the incident.

