Tangipahoa Parish issues ‘silver’ alert for missing elderly man

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for an elderly man who went missing earlier today.

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that Mr. Earl Dunn, 81, is missing and suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s. His medical condition may impair his judgment. He was last seen today at approximately 1:15 p.m. walking east on University Ave. just east of I-55.

If anyone locates Mr. Earl, please call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, (985) 345-6150, right away.

Mr. Earl is a black male, approximately 5′ 4″, 180 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, and a pair of jeans. Earl went missing from his residence on George Dr. in Hammond.

