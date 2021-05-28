BBB Accredited Business
Woman suffering from mental illness last seen walking in Galliano

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAFOURCHE PARISH (WVUE) - Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a woman reported missing in Lafourche Parish.

According to Sheriff Craig Webre, Michelle Griffin, 42, was last seen on May 19 on East 178 Street in Galliano walking toward East Main Street.

Officials say Griffin suffers from mental illnesses and has impaired vision.

She is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has brown hair.

She was last seen wearing denim shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

