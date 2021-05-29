Bruce: A cool front for the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Drier air will pour into the area today and bring not only a rain free weekend but low humidity into Memorial Day. There is a chance on Saturday for a few spotty showers or storms mainly right at the coast. Otherwise look for the humidity to drop throughout the day.

Bruce: A nice start to the holiday weekend. Today will see a slim to no rain chance at 20%. Then we will see a front push through with dry skies Sunday into Memorial Day. Plus we will see cooler overnight lows and less humidity. pic.twitter.com/kX1dMmBj1V — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 29, 2021

Sunday and Monday could see morning lows briefly touch the upper 50s north of the lake. Everyone will see plenty of sun with low humidity both days. In addition highs will be in the middle 80s which is a smidge below normal.

