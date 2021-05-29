BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: A cool front for the holiday weekend

By Bruce Katz
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Drier air will pour into the area today and bring not only a rain free weekend but low humidity into Memorial Day. There is a chance on Saturday for a few spotty showers or storms mainly right at the coast. Otherwise look for the humidity to drop throughout the day.

Sunday and Monday could see morning lows briefly touch the upper 50s north of the lake. Everyone will see plenty of sun with low humidity both days. In addition highs will be in the middle 80s which is a smidge below normal.

