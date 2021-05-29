BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge

By KPTV Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 1:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon mother says her daughter, Destini Crane, is fighting for her life after trying to recreate a fire challenge she saw on TikTok.

“It was unreal. Heartbreaking like I don’t think anyone wants to see their daughter on fire. It was horrible,” Destini’s mother Kimberly Crane said.

Portland firefighter Rob Garrison says dangerous viral challenges can put everyone at risk.

He says when skin catches on fire, it burns within seconds.

“You could be standing next to a lake if you want and light yourself on fire and by the time you hit the water, you’re probably going to have burns on your body,” Garrison said.

Destini has been in the intensive care unit since May 14.

She had a tracheotomy and doctors are now in the process of doing skin grafts on her arm and neck.

The Cranes are now warning other parents about the dangers the videos pose and say they want to prevent something like this from happening to anyone else.

“Monitor what kids are looking at because they can put themselves in dangerous situations without even realizing it,” Destini’s sister Andrea Crane said.

Garrison says this is an important conversation parents need to have with their children.

“You’re not only putting yourself in danger. You’re putting your entire family and anybody who is in that building in danger,” he said.

Destini’s family says she will be in the hospital for the next couple of months.

Copyright 2021 KPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting

Latest News

WWII veteran Anthony Grasso placed a white rose on the grave of Lt. Frank DuBose, who was...
96-year-old WWII vet visits SC grave of fallen soldier who saved his life
Grasso, 96, traveled there Friday to say a prayer and place a white rose on his lieutenant’s...
96-year-old WWII vet visits SC grave of fallen soldier who saved his life
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists try to break through a police...
Rioters blame their actions on 2020 election misinformation
Within seconds, the water had filled the space and started seeping into the higher part of the...
WATCH: Rainwater busts through day care door, floods playroom
Water from the parking lot had built up against the basement door before pushing it in and...
WATCH: Rainwater busts through day care door, floods playroom