LSU softball loses heartbreaker in extras to FSU 4-3

Florida State walks it off against LSU in the bottom of the ninth inning to advance to the WCWS.
Florida State walks it off against LSU in the bottom of the ninth inning to advance to the WCWS.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers season has come to an end after being eliminated in the NCAA Super Regionals by Florida State 4-3 in nine innings.

Georgia Clark gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning by smashing her 10th home run of the season a two-run shot to left field.

Florida State’s pitching staff had not given up a run in the past 25 innings until Clark’s home run.

With LSU still up 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning the Seminoles would finally get on the board with an RBI single from Elizabeth Mason to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Florida State would tie the game at 2-2 as Devyn Flaherty would score on a passed ball. The Seminoles would try the winning run on a squeeze bunt, but Dani Morgan would be called out at home trying to score from third.

In the top of the eighth inning, Taylor Pleasants would give the Tigers a 3-2 advantage on a solo home run to left field heading into the bottom of the inning.

Florida State would tie the game at 3-3 with a solo home run of their own from Mason in the bottom of the eighth. The Seminoles would then walk it off in the bottom of the ninth inning on a Flaherty RBI single to left field.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

