Nicondra: A brief break in humidity

A late May cold front pushes in enough drier air to give us a break from the humidity for a day or so.
A late May cold front pushes in enough drier air to give us a break from the humidity for a day or so.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s still seasonably warm this Memorial Day weekend, but a cold front is making it feel a bit more pleasant. Saturday saw quite a few clouds and even a spotty storm or two as a frontal boundary pushed through Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The clouds kept temperatures in check for most of the day. As the front sweeps through we can expect a strong breeze out of the northeast and some drier air to settle in overnight. The lower dew points will feel a bit more comfortable and allow temperatures to fall into the 60s and even some 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain Sunday morning. It should stay fairly comfortable into Memorial Day as well with the dry air hanging around.

Late in the day Monday high pressure will move east and allow moisture to rebound on southeasterly winds. The good feel air will push on as well and with more fuel showers and a few storms may return to the forecast by Tuesday afternoon.

