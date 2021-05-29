VIDEO: Overnight fire damages Lakeview home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 1-alarm fire heavily damaged a home in the 6500 block of Catina Street in Lakeview.

The fire started just before midnight.

A neighbor captured cell phone video of flames billowing from the home.

A woman who lived in the home said everyone was safe.

This story will be updated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.