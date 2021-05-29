VIDEO: Overnight fire damages Lakeview home
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 1-alarm fire heavily damaged a home in the 6500 block of Catina Street in Lakeview.
The fire started just before midnight.
A neighbor captured cell phone video of flames billowing from the home.
A woman who lived in the home said everyone was safe.
This story will be updated.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.