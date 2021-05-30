Bruce: Low humidity and sunny skies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As a cool front moves through, skies will clear, temps will be a bit cooler and humidity will be low all making for a nice feel.

Bruce: A fall feel as temps this morning fell into the upper 50s north shore and mid 60s south. Best of all low humidity will make it feel great. We stay dry through the holiday weekend. Rain chances return mid next week. pic.twitter.com/Qddpvgb4il — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) May 30, 2021

The lower dew points will feel a bit more comfortable and allow temperatures to fall into the 60s and even some 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain Monday morning. It should stay fairly comfortable into Memorial Day as well with the dry air hanging around.

Late in the day Monday high pressure will move east and allow moisture to rebound on southeasterly winds. The good feel air will push on as well and with more fuel showers and a few storms may return to the forecast by Tuesday afternoon.

