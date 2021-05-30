BBB Accredited Business
Firefighters respond to major fire at McComb Railroad Depot

McComb Railroad Museum engulfed in fire Sunday.
McComb Railroad Museum engulfed in fire Sunday.(Larry Mcdaniel)
By Anthony Warren
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: May. 30, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters say much of the McComb Railroad Depot was destroyed in a Sunday fire.

However, crews say they were able to save most of the artifacts in the portion of the depot dedicated to the McComb Railroad Museum.

“It got some smoke, water, and heat damage, but we were able to save the artifacts,” said McComb Deputy Fire Chief Jason Howell.

The cause of the fire was not known.

Crews were still putting out hot spots mid-Sunday afternoon.

The building is located on North Railroad Boulevard. It serves as a railroad depot for Amtrack, as well as a meeting place for a local civic organization and tourism area, Powell said.

Howell estimates that between 65 to 70 percent of the building is lost.

“The north end was a total loss,” he said. “The fire got in the attic and more of the attic burned than the museum. We were able to get the fire stopped before it burnt all of that.”

McComb Fire Department was assisted in its response by the Summit, Fernwood, and Sunny Hill volunteer departments.

The State Fire Marshal is expected to be called in to help determine what caused the blaze.

