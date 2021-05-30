BBB Accredited Business
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says missing elderly man has been found safe

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Joe...
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Joe Smith, 81 of Avondale.(Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AVONDALE (WVUE) - UPDATE: A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says that Joe Smith has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man missing from Avondale.

Police say Joe Smith, 81, was last seen Saturday afternoon (May 29) crossing the Huey P. Long Bridge heading to the Eastbank.

Mr. Smith is 5′ 10″ tall, and weighs about 240 pounds. He could be driving a blue 2007 Nissan Xterra, Louisiana license plate RQC700.

Mr. Smith is in need of medication and may not be familiar with his surroundings.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Joe Smith is asked to call the JPSO Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300 or call 911.

