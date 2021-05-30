JPSO: Man shot and killed in Metairie

METAIRIE (WVUE) -An early Sunday morning shooting in Metairie left one man dead and injured another, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of North Elm Street.

Deputies found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside an apartment. He was taken to the hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

A second male victim was located inside an apartments with a minor wound to his face that may have been caused by gunfire.

That victim was treated on the scene by emergency medical personnel.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.