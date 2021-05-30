Nicondra: Spectacular conditions for the rest of Memorial Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rare late spring cold front moved through the region into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday allowing drier air to settle in over the area. That made for a pleasant and relatively cool start to Sunday morning and while we warmed up quickly into the afternoon with plenty of sunshine the highs in the middle 80s felt comfortable with drier dew points in place.

The pleasant conditions stick around Monday with a cool start in the low 60s. A couple of spots could even hit upper 50s again. Afternoon highs will bounce back into the 80s, but it will still feel nice with lots of sunshine. The high pressure controlling our region will begin to slide east late Monday allowing for moisture to start to return. By Tuesday the humidity is back and we could see some summer type spotty showers developing. The rest of the week will be more active with spotty to scattered storms into next weekend.

