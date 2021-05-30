BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating homicide on Franklin Ave.

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An NOPD spokesperson said that a homicide investigation is underway in the 1700 block of Franklin Ave.

The incident occurred at 11:04 p.m., authorities say.

Initial reports indicate there is one female victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.  She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No further information is available at this time.

