NOPD investigating homicide on Franklin Ave.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An NOPD spokesperson said that a homicide investigation is underway in the 1700 block of Franklin Ave.

The incident occurred at 11:04 p.m., authorities say.

Initial reports indicate there is one female victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.