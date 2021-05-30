St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies victim in Slidell homicide; arrest made

SLIDELL (WVUE) -The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say shot and killed his cousin Sunday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. in the 58000 block of Lynn Road in Slidell.

A STPSO spokesman says deputies were called to a home in reference to a reported shooting. The victim, who has been identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office as 40-year-old Matthew Cetrone, was transported to the hospital where he died.

The investigation revealed that for unknown reasons, the perpetrator, identified as Christopher Aaron Burns, 30, exited the home firing numerous rounds from a firearm. At some point, Cetrone went outside to investigate and was shot.

Christopher Aaron Burns, 30, was arrested for the murder of his 40-year-old cousin. (St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Burns will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Second Degree Murder.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.