McNeese baseball headed to Fort Worth regional

The McNeese baseball team will open the NCAA tournament on Friday against host team TCU in the...
The McNeese baseball team will open the NCAA tournament on Friday against host team TCU in the Forth Worth Regional.(NCAA)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southland Conference Tournament-winning McNeese baseball team found out Monday where they are headed next.

The NCAA announced regional sites and pairings for the Division I baseball championship bracket Monday.

The Cowboys are headed to the Forth Worth Regional, where they will play host TCU at 6 p.m. Friday. The game will be televised on ESPN3.

Fort Worth Regional hosted by TCU

#2 Oregon State (34-22) vs. #3 DBU (37-15), 1 p.m., Friday, June 1, ESPN3

#1 TCU (40-17) vs. #4 McNeese (32-28), 6 p.m., Friday, June 1, ESPN3

McNeese reached the regional by winning the Southland Conference Tournament. The Cowboys are making their second-straight appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Click HERE for a full tournament schedule.

Louisiana Tech is hosting the Ruston Regional, while LSU is traveling to Eugene, Oregon, for the Eugene Regional and Southern is heading to Austin, Texas, for the Austin Regional.

Ruston Regional hosted by Louisiana Tech

#2 NC State (30-17) vs. #3 Alabama (31-24), 2 p.m., Friday, June 4, ESPN3

#1 Louisiana Tech (40-18) vs. #4 Rider (23-16), 6 p.m., Friday, June 4, ESPN3

Eugene Regional hosted by Oregon

#1 Oregon (37-14) vs. Central Connecticut State (28-13), 4 p.m., Friday, June 4, ESPN3

#2 Gonzaga (33-17) vs. #3 LSU (34-22), 9 p.m., Friday, June 4, ESPN3

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

#1 Texas (42-15) vs. #4 Southern U. (20-28), 1 p.m., Friday, June 4, Longhorn Network

#2 Arizona State (32-20) vs. #3 Fairfield (37-3), 6 p.m., Friday, June 4, ESPN3

