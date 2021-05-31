BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

NOPD investigating homicide in Lower Ninth Ward

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman has died after becoming the victim of a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward tonight, police say.

At around 10:30 p.m., NOPD began investigating a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Delery.

A female victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died. No further information is available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting

Latest News

Homicide investigation on Franklin Ave.
NOPD investigating homicide on Franklin Ave.
NOPD investigating homicide after body found on S Liberty Street
Sixth District homicide under investigation, NOPD says
First Responder Mass
St. Catherine of Siena Church holds First Responder Mass
Nightly news update for Sun., May 30 at 10 p.m.
Nightly news update for Sun., May 30 at 10 p.m.