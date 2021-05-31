NOPD investigating homicide in Lower Ninth Ward
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman has died after becoming the victim of a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward tonight, police say.
At around 10:30 p.m., NOPD began investigating a shooting that occurred in the 500 block of Delery.
A female victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died. No further information is available at this time.
