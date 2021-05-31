Police looking to identify woman who jumped from Causeway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who jumped from the Causeway Bridge on Saturday, May 29.

According to the Causeway Police Department, a woman was reported walking northbound around 4:50 a.m. near the 0.8 mile marker, approximately one mine from the south shore.

An officer was able to intercept the woman, but before the officer could escort the woman to safety, she proceeded southbound on foot.

The officer attempted to intercept the woman but without warning, she ran to the guardrail and jumped into Lake Ponchartrain, according to Causeway Police.

Despite an intensive search in which Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, United States Coast Guard, and Wildlife and Fisheries personnel took part, the woman has not been located as of Monday morning.

The woman is described as approximately 18-21 years of age, 5-foot-6-inches tall, between 95-115 pounds, with short, dark hair.

She was wearing a dark plaid flannel shirt and khaki shorts, and was barefoot at the time she jumped.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.