Sixth District homicide under investigation, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight at the intersection of Thalia and South Robertson Streets, a spokesperson said.

At around 1:23 a.m., NOPD Sixth District officers were called to 2100 block of Clio Street for a call of aggravated battery by shooting. On the 1200 block of South Liberty Street, officers discovered a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation has revealed that the deceased victim and another male victim were in a car at Thalia and South Robertson Streets when they were shot at by a group of subjects in another vehicle.

The victims fled in the car to the 2100 block of Clio Street where one of the victims died. The surviving victim did not sustain any injuries. The suspects abandoned their vehicle, which has been determined to be stolen and fled the scene on foot.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify anyone who may responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Walter Edmund at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

