BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Sixth District homicide under investigation, NOPD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight at the intersection of Thalia and South Robertson Streets, a spokesperson said.

At around 1:23 a.m., NOPD Sixth District officers were called to 2100 block of Clio Street for a call of aggravated battery by shooting. On the 1200 block of South Liberty Street, officers discovered a 17-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation has revealed that the deceased victim and another male victim were in a car at Thalia and South Robertson Streets when they were shot at by a group of subjects in another vehicle.

The victims fled in the car to the 2100 block of Clio Street where one of the victims died. The surviving victim did not sustain any injuries. The suspects abandoned their vehicle, which has been determined to be stolen and fled the scene on foot.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify anyone who may responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

No additional details are available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Walter Edmund at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
Thomas Kennedy, 70, is accused of shooting a neighbor in the face after an argument.
‘I had enough of the music:’ Louisiana man found guilty of shooting neighbor over loud music
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office
St. Tammany Parish Coroner identifies victim in Pearl River homicide
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting

Latest News

NOPD investigating homicide in Lower Ninth Ward
Homicide investigation on Franklin Ave.
NOPD investigating homicide on Franklin Ave.
First Responder Mass
St. Catherine of Siena Church holds First Responder Mass
Nightly news update for Sun., May 30 at 10 p.m.
Nightly news update for Sun., May 30 at 10 p.m.