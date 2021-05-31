BBB Accredited Business
St. Catherine of Siena Church holds First Responder Mass

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - St. Catherine of Siena Parish and Knights of Columbus Council 12686 held the 18th annual First Responders Mass this morning in St. Catherine of Siena Church on Bannable Blvd.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond was the celebrant of the mass.

The event was open to all Jefferson Parish first responders and there was special seating for all first responders and government officials.

