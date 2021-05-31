Suspect in Mirabeau Ave. shooting injured in shootout with NOPD officers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect was injured and two New Orleans Police Officers have been placed on administrative leave following an officer involved shooting in Gentilly Monday morning.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson held a press conference Monday afternoon to address this weekend’s violence that left three people dead and 12 others injured.

Ferguson says three people were arrested in connection with the shootings, including 30-year-old Wilton Anderson.

Ferguson says officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Mirabeau Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, Anderson opened fire on the officers.

Both officers returned fire striking Anderson in the leg. Anderson managed to flee the scene but was later located and apprehended by officers.

Ferguson says a woman was also injured in the shooting. According to investigators, the female victim was shot by Anderson. She is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Anderson has been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for attempted second degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer and resisting arrest.

Both officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

