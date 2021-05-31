BBB Accredited Business
Woman who jumped from Causeway identified, still missing

Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on...
Causeway Police are asking for the public's help identify a woman who jumped from the bridge on Saturday, May 29.(Causeway Police)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: May. 31, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have identified a woman who jumped from the Causeway Bridge on Saturday, May 29.

Early Monday morning, Causeway Police issued a request for help identifying the woman. Just after noon, NOPD identified the woman and contacted family.

According to the Causeway Police Department, a woman was reported walking northbound around 4:50 a.m. near the 0.8 mile marker, approximately one mile from the south shore.

An officer was able to intercept the woman, but before the officer could escort the woman to safety, she proceeded southbound on foot.

The officer attempted to intercept the woman but without warning, she ran to the guardrail and jumped into Lake Ponchartrain, according to Causeway Police.

Despite an intensive search in which Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, United States Coast Guard, and Wildlife and Fisheries personnel took part, the woman has not been located as of Monday morning.

