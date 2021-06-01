Bruce: Rain chances return through the week
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a nice and dry holiday weekend, rain chances are on the way up. As high pressure slides east, onshore winds and humidity will return today. Spotty storms will also return, and some could produce heavy rainfall. Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the upper 80s.
The rest of the week will feature spotty to scattered storms as well. That will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each day.
Today marks the official start of hurricane season, and while there is no development expected at this time, we encourage you to prepare. Watch our Weathering the Storm special at 6:30 PM tonight on FOX 8.
