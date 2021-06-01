Bruce: Rain chances return through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a nice and dry holiday weekend, rain chances are on the way up. As high pressure slides east, onshore winds and humidity will return today. Spotty storms will also return, and some could produce heavy rainfall. Temperatures will stay warm with highs in the upper 80s.

The rest of the week will feature spotty to scattered storms as well. That will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s each day.

Today marks the official start of hurricane season, and while there is no development expected at this time, we encourage you to prepare. Watch our Weathering the Storm special at 6:30 PM tonight on FOX 8.

Bruce: Rain chances will be on the rise through the week as warm most air returns from the Gulf. More spotty storms typical of summer. Rain coverage 30% today and 40% through Friday. Temps stay warm and muggy in the mid 80s. pic.twitter.com/AcOnpvEg73 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 1, 2021

