Bunny Matthews, creator of cartoon characters Vic and Nat’ly, passes away

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Creator of the iconic New Orleans cartoon characters Vic and Nat’ly, artist and writer Bunny Matthews, has died of complications from cancer.

For more than four decades, the 70-year old Matthews, captured the heart and soul of N’Awlins through his satiric creations. His most popular being Vic and Nat’ly Broussard, which he created for The Times Picayune in the early 80′s.

New Orleanians have enjoyed Matthews work in many other publications including Wavelength, Gambit and Offbeat where he served as an editor.

Matthews is survived by sons Noah and Jude Matthews.

