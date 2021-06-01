Couple intentionally crashed truck through front of bar in Terrebonne Parish, sheriff says

BOURG, La. (WVUE) - A man and woman are behind bars after intentionally crashing a truck through the front of a bar in Terrebonne Parish, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened at The Rusty Pelican on Highway 24 in Bourg on Saturday, May 29 around 11:15 p.m.

According to Sheriff Tim Soignet, Dustin Rogers and his wife, Stacy Rogers, were involved in an altercation with other bar patrons and were asked to leave. Dustin allegedly made threats that the altercation was not over and that they would be back.

The couple left the bar in a Chevrolet Suburban and returned about 15-20 minutes later in a black flat-bed truck, Soignet says.

The report states Dustin then backed his truck through the front of the bar, causing the front wall to collapse, injuring multiple people inside. Soignet says the injuries were not serious.

Dustin accelerated out of the building, hit a parked vehicle in the parking lot, and then fled the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies say Dustin was also involved in a wreck near the intersection of Country Drive and Klondyke Road. He was arrested for DWI, hit-and-run, three counts of negligent injury, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, and felony criminal damage to property. His bond has been set at $35,000.

“Due to circumstances beyond our control we will be closed,” The Rusty Pelican posted to Facebook on Sunday. “We want to thank all our wonderful customers for helping us make this place great. We are sorry to have to [be] closed but look for us to be back in the future.”

Stacy was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and felony criminal damage to property. Her bond has been set at $11,000.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Louisiana State Police assisted in the investigation.

