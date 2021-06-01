BBB Accredited Business
FOX 8 presents: Weathering the Storm 2021

Weathering the Storm 2021
Weathering the Storm 2021(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From Grand Isle to Lake Charles to the Florida panhandle, hurricanes in 2020 spread destruction and misery.

Louisiana fell within the cone of uncertainty eight times.

In an unforgettable year with a record-breaking 30 named storms, four made landfall in the state; Cristobal, Laura, Delta, and Zeta.

All signs point to another busy season and there’s no reason to believe the Gulf coast won’t be a target again.

Tuesday, June 1 marks the first day of the 2021 Hurricane Season. FOX 8 presents a special report, “Weathering the Storm.”

The special airs at 6:30 p.m. on WVUE FOX 8.

You can rewatch the special on-demand in the FOX 8 Hurricane Center after it airs.

