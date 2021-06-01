Hurricane season begins today; forecast calls for above-average season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Yes, we are here again.

Tuesday, June 1, marks the official start of the 2021 hurricane season.

Forecasting experts predict an above-normal season.

The Colorado State University research team forecasts 17 named storms and eight hurricanes.

Now is the time to get prepared and have all the supplies you need in case a storm threatens our area.

Parish leaders across our region say they’re taking steps to prepare.

In Orleans Parish, the sewerage and water board hopes to have all 99 pumps operational by June 15.

On the north shore, St. Tammany Parish leaders and first responders held mock emergencies simulating from large car crashes to gas leaks. The exercise presented a number of different scenarios allowing each agency an opportunity to practice their skill.

In Jefferson Parish, officials work year-round to keep catch basins clear; an important part of the drainage process in the parish.

Crews have shored up some parts of Grand Isle with additional temporary protection and this season the parish will have hurricane cameras to watch over the island in real time even without power.

The parish will also run through several drills at the emergency operations center to make sure everyone in the evacuation process is ready for a mass evacuation if that becomes necessary.

“Complacency is one of the worst things a community can experience. The number one thing I would like the public to stay aware of is when we do have storm that’s threatening our area, I think it’s very very important that they stay informed and situationally aware of what’s going on with the storm and what the actual threats are,” said Emergency Manager Joe Valiente.

Jefferson Parish leaders say the drainage system is in good shape with more than 99 percent of pumping capacity available.

The 2020 hurricane season saw an unprecedented 30 named storms with eight of them putting Louisiana in the ‘cone.’

